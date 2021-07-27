Officials: Kentucky unemployment office having difficulty filling positions

Cabinet officials on Tuesday said they have posted numerous positions at least three times.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Businesses across the country are struggling to hire new employees and Kentucky's unemployment office is no exception.



This year's budget includes funding to restore 90 staff positions within the office, but Labor Secretary Jamie Link says they're having a hard time filling them.

Since it is just one-time funding, and the job requires six months of training, candidates say it's not worth it.

“Essentially, they'll only have six months to work before their job disappears. That, along with a very stressful line of work, is not very attractive to people,” Morgan Eaves, Director of Legislative Affairs at the Kentucky Labor Cabinet said

Officials also said the timeline to overhaul the office's outdated technology remains the same.

The cabinet is going through a rebidding process to find a vendor to modernize the system which could take two to three years.

The project is expected to cost around $40 million.

