Information you should have handy when you apply

To fill out an unemployment claim, you will need the following information:

Driver’s license

Social security number

Dates of employment

Your employer’s information.

Kentucky

With the record number of people applying for unemployment, Kentucky has alphabetized their system. Here's what day you should apply based on the first letter of your last name:

Sunday - A-D

Monday - E-H

Tuesday - I-L

Wednesday - M-P

Thursday - Q-U

Friday - V-Z

Friday: Open to anyone who missed their day.

You can apply for unemployment benefits through the Kentucky Career Center by calling 502-875-0442. Office hours are Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. You can also call toll-free 800-648-6057 for telecommunications relay service.

Kentucky Career Center - kcc.ky.gov

You can also apply online. You will be given an online form and the website will walk you through the process. Make sure you answer all of the required questions so your claim will go through properly.

Website hours:

Monday-Friday - 7 AM - 7 PM ET

Sunday - 10 AM - 9 PM ET

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please be aware of fake unemployment filing websites designed to steal your personal information or charge you a fee.

Make sure you are on a “.ky.gov” website when filing a Kentucky unemployment insurance claim.

KCC services are free.

KCC will never charge a fee.

Only trust unemployment insurance-related emails that are sent from an @ky.gov address. Example: Firstname.Lastname@ky.gov

Here's the list of employers that have filed E-claims on your behalf, according to KCC's website.

Indiana

Indiana Department of Workforce Development - in.gov/dwd

All Indiana unemployment insurance applications must be filled out online, either on a computer or smartphone. You can find the application here.

The Indiana DWD has 12 Workforce Regions throughout the state, according to Gov. Holcomb. At least one WorkOne is open in each region, except Marion County. DWD is working with that local WorkOne to ensure unemployment insurance claimants who need access to a computer have that access.

The DWD office in the Indiana Government Center South in Marion County is open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and has computers available for use.

If you have questions about the process, you can call the Benefit Call Center at 1-800-891-6499. Office hours are Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Due to high call volume, there may be a wait before someone is able to answer your call.

Here is a link to an FAQ on Unemployment Insurance.

