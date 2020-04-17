Nearly 400,000 Kentucky residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks. The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday reported another round of massive layoffs in the Bluegrass State.
According to the Department of Labor, 115,763 Kentuckians filed unemployment claims last week. That was down slightly from the prior week. Kentucky has dramatically increased the number of employees handling unemployment insurance claims.
Meanwhile, a donation fund run by the state that offers help during the coronavirus outbreak has raised nearly $2 million.
More than half has come from a contribution by the Kentucky Colonels.
