Under fire from inside and out, the National Rifle Association is holding a closed-door meeting of its board of directors to decide whether it's time for a change in leadership and direction.

The organization is facing allegations from within of self-dealing, excessive spending and other financial mismanagement. And New York's state attorney general has opened an investigation that could threaten the NRA's tax-exempt status.

MORE | 'I've never seen the NRA this vulnerable': Gun rights group struggling

The 76-member board is expected to decide whether organizational changes - including the removal of Wayne LaPierre, its CEO and the longtime public face of the powerful gun lobby - need to take place to stave off punitive action by New York authorities.

The meeting began Monday and could extend into Tuesday.