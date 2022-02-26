Louisville rally at Big Four Bridge shows support for Ukraine

Megan Wade, who organized Saturday’s rally at the Big Four Bridge, said she was stunned at the outpouring of community support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many cities across the nation are showing their support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion, including here in Louisville.

Megan Wade, who organized Saturday's rally at the Big Four Bridge, said she was stunned at the outpouring of community support.

Wade has four adopted children from the country and one of them is a citizen.

For her, the rally is important because she said her kids are having a tough time hearing the news, knowing their friends are in a war zone.

Wade told WHAS11 News one of her daughters just returned from the eastern European country before the conflict broke out.

Dozens of people turned out for the event, which Wade said was really good to see the city support their cause.

“It’s not easy, watching my kids go through this. It’s a struggle, they’re not sleeping [and] they’re constantly checking in with their friends – I mean frankly to check if they’re still alive,” she explained.

Wade said she has been writing politicians, working with other local families and donating money in hopes that every little bit will help the people of Ukraine.

City officials lit the bridge up in yellow and blue – the flag of Ukraine to show support during the crisis.

