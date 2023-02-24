'Save Ukraine today'; Louisville marks one year since Ukraine was invaded

The rally was held in front of Metro Hall. Dozens of people carried signs that sent a stark reminder to anyone who may have forgotten the ongoing year-long war.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Since then, several organizations, politicians and everyday Louisvillians have showed their support to Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

On Feb. 24, Mayor Craig Greenberg held rally in front of Metro Hall to commemorate the day and renew the city's commitment.

Dozens of people carried signs at Friday's rally that sent a stark reminder to anyone who may have forgotten the ongoing year-long war in Ukraine.

"Save Ukraine today," Valentyna Bolisschuk said. "It means save world tomorrow."

She and her boyfriend left Ukraine for safety back in December.

"I so miss my motherland," Bolisschuk said. "I just want to feel that my family and my close people are safe."

Denise Sears, executive director of SOS International, said the orgnization will continue to support Ukraine as long as Russia's war continues.

"And we will continue working with them during the phase of recovering a nd rebuilding," Sears said.

Dmitry Kolesnyk said he's glad to see the city's commitment to help, but says he hopes the U.S. will send more weapons soon.

"I feel like it could save a lot of Ukrainian lives," he said.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden declared the country's solidarity with Ukraine by piling sweeping new sanctions on Moscow and approving a new $2 billion weapons package to re-arm Kyiv a year after Russia’s invasion.

