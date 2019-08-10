LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky came away with a win Saturday night, but this game wasn't just about the score - it was about honoring a beloved Wildcat who passed away this summer.

UK chose their homecoming game against Arkansas as an opportunity to remember former quarterback Jared Lorenzen. Lorenzen passed away on July 3 after battling an infection, kidney and heart issues.

RELATED: Former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen, 38, dies after being hospitalized

Lorenzen's family was there at Kroger Field for Saturday's game. They stood on the field during the playing of "My Old Kentucky Home" before kickoff. Fans waved towels marked with Lorenzen's number, 22, from the stands.

Jared Lorenzen played for the Cats from 2000 to 2003 and set multiple NCAA, SEC and school records for passing and total offense. In 2003, a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks ended in a tough loss, but it helped solidify Lorenzen's legacy as a fan favorite.

This year, the Wildcats came from behind to win it, defeating Arkansas 24-20.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.