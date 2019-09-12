LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An associate journalism professor at the University of Kentucky is suing the school, its Title IX coordinator and a former student who spurred a sexual misconduct case against him.

The associate professor, Buck Ryan, is alleging defamation and retaliation from the school.



Ryan's sexual misconduct case, in part, involved him singing a song that included sexual lyrics.



He's accusing the university of weaponizing it's Office of Institutional Equity whenever it faces public criticism.



University President, Eli Capilouto, calls Ryan's lawsuit an effort to intimidate others and says the university won't allow that to happen and UK says it will be paying for the legal defense of the student named in the lawsuit with the university.

