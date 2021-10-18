Uber driver accused of sexual abuse and holding passenger against her will

According to an arrest citation, police responded to the Germantown neighborhood Sunday evening after reports a woman had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after he allegedly held a woman against her will and sexually abused her during an Uber ride.

According to an arrest citation, police responded to the Germantown neighborhood Sunday evening after reports a woman had been sexually assaulted by an Uber driver.

The victim told police the driver, Raudel Veloz Cruz, locked the doors to keep her from exiting the vehicle when they arrived at her destination. Cruz allegedly dumped out the victim's purse before grabbing her and attempting to kiss her.

The victim told police she asked Cruz to let her out of the vehicle and the sexual contact was not consensual.

Cruz was arrested at his home just after midnight Monday. He is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and sexual abuse.

