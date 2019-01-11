LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The UAW and Ford Motor Company have agreed to bring a $1.1 billion to the Louisville plants.

The Kentucky Truck Plant will receive a $1 billion investment while the Louisville Assembly Plant will get a $100 million one.

According to a contract summary packet by UAW, these investments are a part of a $6 billion investment nationwide.

The packet says about the nationwide investments, "During these negotiations, your UAW bargaining team called on the Company for product and investment to secure UAW jobs. As a result, your bargainers secured $6 billion in product commitments and other investments. It is expected that these investments will result in at least 8,500 new or secured jobs. "

In the summary, it details that Ford will be assembling new Super Duty truck and new Expedition/Navigator SUVs at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

