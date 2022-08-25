Tyree Smith’s mom files lawsuit claiming JCPS ‘failed to take reasonable safety measures’

According to court documents, JCPS was aware of gang activity within the school system and Eastern High School at the beginning of the school year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when members of the community gathered on Tyree Smith's birthday, Jan. 24, to honor him.

Tyree Smith’s mom has filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools and members of the Board of Education, claiming negligence and premises liability.

According to court documents, JCPS was aware of gang activity within the school system and Eastern High School at the beginning of the school year, and of threats of shooting and violence between these gangs at schools.

The lawsuit claims JCPS also became aware of threats against bus stops for Eastern High School Bus #2080.

No one warned parents of other JCPS students who waited at those bus stops about the shooting threats according to court documents.

In the lawsuit, attorneys claim one Eastern High School student involved in a gang related fight from Sept. 2, 2021 was the primary target of the shooting threats.

On Sept. 7, 2021, Eastern High School students were confronted by men who shot at them and fled according to court documents.

Then, on Sept. 22, 2021, several JCPS students were waiting at the bus stop when a car drove by and started firing at them; while they ran for cover three were shot.

Smith was one of the students shot, who died later that day.

A grand jury formally indicted two teens, 16-year-old Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable, in connection to the shooting. Both will be charged as adults.

Attorneys claim within the lawsuit that JCPS had knowledge of the shooting threat against the child and ‘failed to take reasonable safety measures,’ failed to follow safety and procedures meant to make bus stops a safe environment, and failed to warn parents and students of the foreseeable violence.

JCPS has said they do not comment on pending litigation.

