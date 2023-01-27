LMPD ‘prepared’ for possible protests after Memphis bodycam footage is released

Family members of Tyre Nichols have pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are preparing to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.

The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a Jan. 7 confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

Video of the incident is expected to be released sometime Friday evening.

In a statement, Louisville Metro Police said the department remains “vigilant and prepared” for the possibility of protests locally.

“While we cannot discuss specifics of our operations, LMPD allocates its resources as necessary to accommodate First Amendment rights while protecting Louisville’s communities,” a department spokesperson said.

Nichols’ family members have pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.

“If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully,” his mother, RowVaughn Wells said Thursday.

