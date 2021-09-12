Louisville athletic director apologizing after fans experience issues at Cardinal Stadium

In a letter to fans, AD Vince Tyra said fans endured excessive concession wait times and ticket scanning during Saturday's match against Eastern Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra is apologizing fans who attended Saturday night’s football game at Cardinal Stadium.

In a letter written to season ticket holders, Tyra said fans experienced excessive concessions wait times and ticket scanning.

He said the issues fell short of fan expectations and UofL’s.

“We share your frustration and are working with immediacy to address these issues within our department and with our operational partners, Centerplate and CSC,” he said. “We are actively working through operational solutions today regarding everything from technical failure to labor voids.”

I’m seeing long lines for concessions at Cardinal Stadium (not halftime). Not sure if this is common on the east side of the stadium. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/x02ftSp6Uw — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) September 12, 2021

Fans can expect to hear from Tyra within 48 hours as he is to communicate the outcomes and changes to “ensure a much-improved, aligned and positive in-venue fax experience” in time for Friday’s football match against the University of Central Florida (UCF).

