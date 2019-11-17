LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Violent language towards police painted in big, bold letters and the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association is still unsure who is responsible for the graffiti.

Shawn Reilly questions why someone would choose Tyler Park’s tennis courts to share their opinion.

“Definitely startling, you don’t want to see it,” he said. “If they are trying to get their message across, they are not reaching a ton of people.”

Built in 1910, Tyler Park carries so much history and amenities that hold on to its character.

“These tennis courts are original to the park, they have been here for over 100 years,” Reilly said. “They mean a lot to Tyler Park. They are kind of like the symbol of our park.”

The damage comes only a few months after the grounds were given a new playing surface.

“The courts were about a $90,000 renovation here in the park. It’s part of a larger $1.1 million renovation,” Reilly explained.

This isn’t the first time the park was vandalized. It’s actually the second in just about a week – the first was found under the bridge.

“They are both in spots where you’re not going to have thousands of people to see it every day,” he said.

Something like this Reilly says, sends the wrong message at a time when Olmstead Parks Conservancy, the city and the Neighborhood Association are working hard to enhance the community.

“Just to see somebody throwing graffiti on that. It’s bad for morale,” he said. “Bad message for the community in general.”

Reilly says they won’t let this stop them from being diligent and proud.

“We’re pretty resilient here in Tyler Park, so we’re going to keep working to make this park the best it can be.”

If you know anything about this or if your home surveillance caught the culprit, you are asked to contact LMPD.

In the midst of these two instances, they are still fundraising to be able to continue construction on the other courts at Tyler Park. To donate or learn more, click here.

