LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The revitalization of Tyler Park is one step closer to being finished, crews working to remove the steps under the bridge Wednesday.

The concrete stairs are being torn out under the tunnel, which connects the two sides of the park underneath Baxter Avenue.

The removal of the stairs will make way for a new handicap accessible ramp.

The full $1 million restoration project, should be finished by spring 2020.

