LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s currently a race to beat construction crews before they leave the park.

The Tyler Park Association has put the task on its shoulders to try and gather the $120,000 needed to complete the park's renovations.

It had been a long time coming when the restoration broke ground back in May.

The project, to entirely revitalize the park, included plans for adding a natural playground, repairing bathrooms, a wheelchair ramp and other updates.

But the goal of re-doing the park's tennis courts is now what's at risk of not completing.



The Tyler Park Association has already raised about $30,000 and will continue the efforts up until the crews finish the rest of the restoration process ahead of the Sept. 25th ribbon cutting.



If it doesn't have the funds by then, it plans to continue fundraising.

