LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Restoration is definitely underway here at Tyler Park, starting with this tennis court. Community members we spoke with say they are excited to see this plan come to life.

Ray Brundige is a Tyler Park local, "I think we've had some bumps getting here, but we are in a good spot now and I think we're going to move forward well."

Brundige and his dog, Nellie, walk-in Tyler Park every day, "Have been for 30 years in the neighborhood."

Brundige is on the board of the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association and says they've been working on this project for a long time.

"One of the big delays has been the shape of the bridge and making sure it has integrity," said Brundige.

The 13-acre park was first established in 1910.

The revitalization will add a natural playground, move and update another playground, build new bathrooms, repair and resurface tennis courts with the addition of pickleball and basketball courts as well as other updates.

"They're going to keep their present orientation and there'll still be two courts there and that's a good thing for tennis players," said Brundige.

The project has a 1-point-1 million dollar price tag.

It's is being covered with money from the conservancy, metro parks, and other organizations.

Brundridge hopes the project will highlight the best aspects of Louisville, "Trying to do the neighborly thing, trying to be a good community. So that's where we're at."

The next step will be on the other side of this bridge, starting with the bathrooms, sprayground and playground. Those will be finished by late fall.

►Contact reporter Kristin Goodwillie at KGoodwillie@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.