New sculpture honors Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth

The sculpture honors Gerth, two years after he was hit by random gunfire in Jefferson Square Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trinity High School has unveiled a sculpture honoring Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth.

The unveiling comes on the second anniversary of his death.

In 2020, Gerth was taking pictures of a protest in Jefferson Square Park when police said Steven Lopez grabbed a gun from another person and fired it into the crowd, hitting Gerth.

Gerth’s friends and family were there to honor is memory.

The sculpture will be used as a teaching tool for students at Trinity.

