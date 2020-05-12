Two young Louisville children die from crash in Florida

According to WHAS11 ABC affiliate WMBB, two children from Louisville died following a crash in Panama City Beach, Fla.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — According to WHAS11 ABC affiliate WMBB, two young children from Louisville died following a crash in Panama City Beach, Fla.

First responders were on scene at Front Beach Road in front of Coconut Creek Family Fun Park after a serious crash with injuries Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 4-year-old boy died after being hit by the vehicle and his 6-year-old sister also died as a result of the wreck.

Officials are still trying to determine how this vehicle ended up crashing into the Park. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Heather Coyle, was enjoying a walk with her daughter when she witnessed the aftermath moments after the crash.

“It was just something I wish I never saw today,” Coyle said.

It’s something that hit Coyle close to home.

“I was just like beside myself because I have grandbabies so it hit home. You just never know with stuff and it’s just traumatizing, I can’t even imagine what the family is going through right now,” Coyle said.

