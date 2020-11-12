Police arrest two protesters in downtown Louisville caravan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two protesters were arrested during a caravan calling to defund police in downtown Louisville Thursday evening.
Protesters blocked traffic on Jefferson Street near First and Second Streets, according to an LMPD spokesperson. They said that's when one of the protesters got into a fight with the driver and passenger of a vehicle which was not part of the caravan.
That protester was arrested.
Another protester was arrested for failing to disperse.
