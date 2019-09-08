LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot and taken to the hospital early Friday morning outside of a convenience store in Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, a man and a woman were shot around 6 a.m. outside of the Quick Shop Food Mart in the 1300 block of Clara Avenue. Both of them were taken to the hospital. The man is expected to be okay. The woman, who is believed to be pregnant, is in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspects. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

