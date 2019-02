LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people had to be rescued from the second story of an apartment after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

A call came in around 5:46 a.m. about a fire in the 700 block of Minette Court in PRP.

Those two people are still on scene with EMS and have not been transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries in unknown at this time.

MetroSafe says that the fire was under control as of 6:20 a.m.