Two more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events set for west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In order to keep COVID-19 under control in west Louisville, Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis has confirmed the addition of two more drive-thru testing events.

Purvis cites the recent turnout at Lannan Park where 121 tests were given.

“I can think of no better New Year’s Resolution than to take the steps necessary to keep you and your family safe and healthy going into 2021. Get tested!”, she said in a statement. “While we wait for more vaccine availability, testing is important and let us not forget for everyone to wear a face mask, socially distance and follow other recommended guidelines to stay safe.”

The first will take place on Dec. 28 at Bather Park on West Market Street at Southwestern Parkway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 29 at Lannan Park at North 27th Street and Northwestern Parkway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wanting tests should bring their ID and a health insurance card. Even if you don’t have health insurance, you can still get tested.

Purvis said the tests given will be by saliva. Once testing is completed, those results will be available within 48 hours.

Jefferson County has confirmed 50,679 positive cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March.

If you would like more information on these testing sites, you are asked to call Councilwoman Purvis’ office at (502) 574-1105.

