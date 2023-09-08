Two men facing charges connected to shooting that left LMPD officer in 'critical but stable' condition

Dominique Thompson, 27, and Jemond Groves, 21, were arrested on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are facing charges connected to the Chickasaw neighborhood shooting that landed an LMPD officer in "critical but stable" condition.

Dominique Thompson, 27, and Jemond Groves, 21, were arrested on Thursday.

Thompson was arrested at a home near 40th and Kentucky Street where police say the shots came from. Officers searched the house and found a stash of guns and drugs, including meth, heroin and fentanyl. Investigators seized 9 firearms, 4 handguns and 5 rifles -- two of which were stolen.

Thompson is now facing charges for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a handgun, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence. However, none of these charges so far involve the shooting itself.

Groves was just outside the home. A neighbor told police he was hiding under a car in their backyard. When officers searched the area, they found him along with a gun.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree trespassing, being a felon in possession of a gun and receiving stolen property (firearm), but he is also not facing any charges involving the shooting itself.

A WHAS11 reporter witnessed at least one person being led from the home in handcuffs about 8:30 a.m.

Police bodycam footage is expected to be released in 10 days.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.