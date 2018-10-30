Saturday's explosion in Breckinridge caused more than just physical damage to the home that once stood on Camp Green Shores Lane.

"I would have given anything to have traded places with him at that moment," Linda Pool said.

She heard the news at work at a nearby hospital. A friend gave her the familiar address. "When she repeated it back to me, it was my son's," she said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Lucas barely survived - more than half his body burned. His cousin Timothy Randall and Timothy's girlfriend Loretta Harris were visiting from out of town. They were invited over for a weekend of fishing.

Neighbor Larry Tucker pulled Josh and Timothy from the debris but couldn't save Loretta. "Just pray for the family. That's all we can do. Pray for everyone that's involved in it," Tucker told WHAS11.

This is the latest tragedy for Joshua. He was injured four years ago in a crash that separated his neck from his spinal cord. His father died from lung cancer earlier this year and his service dog Dixie died in the explosion. Joshua is an Army veteran and Linda says this recovery will be his biggest fight.

"He could have nightmares and she would wake him up and be there for him to pet her. And that was something that was not taught to her. She was that in tune with him," Pool said.

The explosion destroyed all his possessions including his military valuables. Despite losing everything, Linda says Joshua still has his family and his friends who continue to be at his bedside as well as his faith which is keeping him from giving up.

"I believe that God has got us this far and I believe he will see us all the way through it come what may," Pool said.

Linda says she's already been approached by various organizations who plan to get Joshua a new service dog. But, if you'd like to help pay for the dog's training, you make a donation by clicking here. Put 'Dixie' in the comment section.

© 2018 WHAS-TV