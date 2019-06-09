LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is no stranger to high school football rivalries. This year, two rivalry games have been named some of the best 100 high school rivalries in the country by The Great American Rivalry Series.

The series, created in 2004, was established to celebrate high school football and the “cultural phenomenon of ‘Friday Night in America’”. Each year, select schools are invited to participate in the Rivalry Series. The Series focuses on the games that fans and players alike look forward to all year.

For the 2019 Series, two local rivalries have been chosen: St. X vs. Trinity and Male vs. Manual. But this is far from the first time these rivalries have been part of the Series. Trinity and St. X have been featured five times: in 2018, 2017, 2009, 2007, and 2006. Male vs. Manual has been featured four times (2017, 2016, 2010, and 2009) and the PRP vs. Butler game was spotlighted in 2017.

At the game, The Great American Rivalry Series will recognize an MVP and give a scholarship to a senior athlete from each team. The winning team also will receive a trophy presented by the U.S. Marine Corps, the official game sponsor.

The Trinity Shamrocks will host the St. Xavier Tigers on September 27 at Marshall Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Male Bulldogs will take on the Manual Crimsons on November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

