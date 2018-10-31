LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Two kids are in "serious condition" after they were hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

They were hit at 31st and W. Broadway. According to police, they were crossing Broadway when they were hit by a car traveling westbound.

They were taken to Norton Children's Hospital in serious condition. The car drove away and there is no definitive description of the vehicle at this time.

WHAS11's Rob Harris went to the scene this morning and officials told him that one of the kids may have a head injury, but nothing has been confirmed.

BREAKING: Just arrived on scene at 31st and Broadway, where law enforcement says two kids were hit by a vehicle. They were just rushed off by an ambulance. One kid we’re told may have a head injury. pic.twitter.com/avx95wbk3r — Rob Harris (@robharristv) October 31, 2018

WHAS11's Brooke Hasch was at Norton Children's Hospital when the ambulance arrived. She tweeted that two people were taken out of the ambulance.

Two people taken out of this ambulance at Norton Children's Hospital, after 2 juveniles were reportedly hit by a car at 31st and Broadway. At least one with injuries. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/uWx51jVCnF — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) October 31, 2018

People are advised to avoid the area while police investigate the scene.

This is a developing story.

