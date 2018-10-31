LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Two juveniles are in "serious condition" after they were hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

The juveniles were hit at 31st and W. Broadway. According to police, the juveniles were crossing Broadway when they were hit by a car traveling westbound.

The pedestrians were taken to Norton Children's Hospital in serious condition. The vehicle fled the scene and there is no definitive description of the vehicle at this time.

WHAS11's Rob Harris is on the scene. Officials have told him that one juvenile may have a head injury, but nothing has been confirmed.

BREAKING: Just arrived on scene at 31st and Broadway, where law enforcement says two kids were hit by a vehicle. They were just rushed off by an ambulance. One kid we’re told may have a head injury. pic.twitter.com/avx95wbk3r — Rob Harris (@robharristv) October 31, 2018

WHAS11's Brooke Hasch was at Norton Children's Hospital when the ambulance arrived. She tweeted that two people were taken out of the ambulance.

Two people taken out of this ambulance at Norton Children's Hospital, after 2 juveniles were reportedly hit by a car at 31st and Broadway. At least one with injuries. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/uWx51jVCnF — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) October 31, 2018

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police investigate the scene.

This is a developing story.

