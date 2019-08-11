ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An Elizabethtown horse owner is heartbroken after he said someone shot two of his horses.

Roy Wright said the animals were shot sometime overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. One of the horses, Sarge, was shot four times and died from his injuries. The other, Generator, is recovering.

Wright found several shell casings in the field, and neighbors said they heard noises in the middle of the night.

He and his wife, Judy, are shocked at what happened.

“Who would do such a horrendous thing to such a beautiful animal for no reason?” Judy Wright asked.

If anyone has information about who shot the horses, contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 270-765-5133.

