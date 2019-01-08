PAOLI, Ind. (WHAS11) – Two people were found dead after a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of SW 1st Street in Paoli, Ind. on July 31.

The Paoli Police Department said the people were found dead after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident. An autopsy is expected to happen on Aug. 1.

The police department said once the investigation is complete, more information will be made available.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Coroner’s Office and Southern Indiana Transport are continuing to help the Paoli Police Department in this investigation.