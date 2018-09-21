LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are two free events for families looking to learn more about navigating through a cancer journey.

Gilda's club Louisville is hosting the Biden Cancer Community Summit. The first event is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (RSVP is required, Call 502-583-0075)

Then on October 10th, Gilda's Club will host a workshop called "Frankly Speaking: Metastatic Breast Cancer". This event will offers information on the latest treatments for metastatic breast cancer.

The workshop starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. You can RSVP by calling 502-583-0075.

