LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two dogs are dead after eating an undetermined substance in the backyard of a home in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood, according to LMPD. The incident is under investigation.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Mulberry St. Two dogs reportedly began to seize after eating something along the fence of the backyard. Both dogs were later euthanized.

LMPD confirmed that officers responded to the incident and encouraged the homeowners to contact Louisville Metro Animal Services. According to LMPD, LMAS will handle the investigation.

WHAS11’s Jessie Cohen is gathering more information on this story. Check back for updates.

