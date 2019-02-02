LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead after a vehicle collision involving an ambulance early this morning.

Police said both the driver and passenger of a car are dead after their vehicle struck an ambulance attempting to turn on Broadway and Hancock. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

There were three EMS employees and one patient aboard the ambulance. All were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The patient condition is unknown.