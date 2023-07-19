Officials: Two children severely burned in Clark County fire

According to Clark County officials, it happened at a rural property in Marysville right off Nabb New Washington Road West.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana state fire marshal is currently en route to Clark County where two children were severely burned in a fire.

According to Clark County officials, it happened at a rural property in Marysville right off Nabb New Washington Road West. That's about 45 minutes north of Louisville.

Officials said the call came in around noon.

No further details are available.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as soon as we get it.

