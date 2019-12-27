LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man and woman are accused of kidnapping a man over a PS4 game console. It happened early Christmas morning, just a few blocks from Churchill Downs.

Police said Rodney Graves assaulted a mother and father on Berry Blvd., causing visible injuries and sending them to the hospital. They were later released.

According to the mother, her son owed Graves $40 for a PS4.

Graves allegedly hid behind the victims’ home on Dearcy Ave. and waited for their son with a gun. He pointed a gun at the man, chased him and forced the him into a vehicle where a getaway driver, Amber Hardin, was waiting.

Police reports said Hardin and Graves took the victim to a home off Preston Hwy., then brought him back to the home on Dearcy Ave. Graves stood in the doorway of the home with a gun, pointed it at the kidnapped man’s mother and demanded her credit card. She gave her credit card to Hardin.

When Graves learned police had been called to the scene, he allegedly hid the gun behind the victims’ home.

When police arrived, they found Graves, Hardin and the kidnapped victim in the vehicle. The gun was also located behind the home.

Graves and Hardin were arrested, and both face multiple charges.

Graves is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, kidnapping and adult, wanton endangerment, burglary, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Hardin is charged with complicity to kidnapping an adult, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to burglary, assault and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

