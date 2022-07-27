Two back-to-back collisions in Louisville turned fatal on I-65, LMPD says

While an off-duty LMPD Officer was on scene of a car accident, the officer allegedly witnessed a van collide with a vehicle from the first accident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shortly before midnight July 26, an off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department Officer approached a collision on I-65 northbound near Fern Valley Road involving a passenger vehicle and SUV, according to an LMPD press release.

LMPD's investigation reveals the officer was checking on the passenger vehicle when he witnessed a van traveling northbound strike the SUV that had been disabled from the previous accident.

Though the SUV was in the center lane with its hazards on, the driver of the van allegedly didn't notice and collided with the vehicle regardless.

The impact of the second collision sent three occupants from the SUV to UofL Hospital.

According to LMPD, once the three occupants of the SUV arrived at the hospital, a passenger who was seated in the back of the SUV died. The two other occupants of the SUV are expected to survive, LMPD says.

The driver of the van was not treated for any injuries and LMPD didn't release the condition of any occupants of the passenger vehicle from the previous collision.

The roadway was shut down from midnight and reopened at 5 a.m. July 27.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing their investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.