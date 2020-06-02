LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alabama police arrested a Louisville-based roofer for taking money for a job but not doing the work.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said after a bad hail storm in the spring of 2018, John David Boggs of "My Affordable Roof" and his partner Amanda Lairsey collected nearly $170,000 dollars from at least six victims.

WHAS11 News interviewed Boggs 2.5 years ago after his drone got shot down.

After reaching out to Boggs about the arrest, he explained his side through a statement provided exclusively to us.

Boggs said many of the allegations against him are not true, but when he became aware of what happened in Alabama he has worked to address and resolve any issues. He said because his company's locations in other states work independently, he does not have access to the job files.

