LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have made two arrests in connection to an early morning murder on West Market Street.

Police say Tiffany Taylor set up a drug deal on April 25 to buy marijuana from the victim who has not been identified. During that deal, Taylor's co-defendant, Steven Guy, allegedly shot the victim, killing him. Taylor and Guy along with a juvenile returned to Indiana.

When police interviewed Taylor, they say she admitted to her involvement.

Officers in New Albany arrested Guy later that evening. He is awaiting extradition back to Louisville.