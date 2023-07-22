New downtown Louisville mural tributes 2020 social justice protests

"Twan's Gift" is based on a photo taken at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new mural in downtown Louisville is commemorating the 2020 social justice protests.

Marketing and communications agency NIMBUS unveiled the mural on the side of its Third Street building.

The piece is called “Twan’s Gift”, based off a photo taken during a protest at the State Capitol in Frankfort on June 5, 2020.

Photographer Jon Cherry and Twando Rondo, who are featured in the photo, said they hope it sends a message to those who see it as they walk by.

“When people come and visit, they can look and be like, ‘wow, that’s going on’ and I know somebody from my city or my town or my state that’s been through this [and] that has experienced this and maybe I should fight,” Rondo said. “If this ever happens again, I’m going to fight, I’m going to stand up for what’s right. I’m going to get involved.”

Cherry added, “This is a piece of history that’s going to live in this city forever. It’s not something that can be paved over a book that can be banned or burned. It’s going to serve as an ever living reminder of what happened here and the fact that we still have so much work to be done.”

The mural commissioned through Louisville’s Board of Public Art.

