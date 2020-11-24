YMCA Turkey Trot celebrates 50th annual race virtually

The Turkey Trot is a 4-mile race and since the race is virtual, participants can walk or run that distance wherever they'd like.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 50th annual YMCA Turkey Trot is going virtual for 2020, and there are only a few more days left to sign up.

YMCA District Executive Director Kenny Hoerter said hundreds have signed up to continue this holiday tradition and the virtual format allows more people to participate.

"We are still able to serve those families that want to participate that may not be here in Louisville. We have several people from all across the country that are participating this year," he said.

Registration for the race is $30 and will remain open through Nov. 26. Participants can complete the 4-mile distance and upload their results between Nov. 21 and Nov. 26.

When participants finish the race, they will receive a Turkey Trot t-shirt and medal, which will be available for curbside pick-up. More information on pick-up locations is on the YMCA website.

