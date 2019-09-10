JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Five Tumbleweed locations in southern Indiana are hoping to put a spotlight on breast cancer awareness and raise money for research – but they need your help.

On October 9, Tumbleweed is hosting a Give Back Day. Breast cancer survivors, adorned with special pink sashes, will help wait tables at the Floyds Knobs Tumbleweed to connect with guests and share their stories. All of the participating locations will donate 15% of sales from every table to support the Power of Pink and Norton Cancer Institute.

The Power of Pink is an annual gala that helps raises funds to support the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center in Jeffersonville. The resource center offers information on cancer prevention and treatment, as well as a variety of free support services to address the needs of those impacted by breast cancer. Some of these services include music therapy, wigs, and nutritional counseling.

This year's Power of Pink gala will be held on October 19. For more information, visit the Norton Healthcare website.

The following Tumbleweed locations are participating in Give Back Day:

718 Highlander Point Dr., Floyds Knobs, Indiana

3005 Charlestown Crossing, New Albany, Indiana

2005 State St., New Albany, Indiana

1007 E. Hackberry St., Salem, Indiana

2784 Jefferson Centre Way, Jeffersonville, Indiana

Additionally, through October 15, all southern Indiana Tumbleweed locations are selling paper butterfly cutouts to benefit the resource center. Each cutout includes a coupon for a free large chile con queso for a return visit.

