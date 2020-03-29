LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority have confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness along with TSA-KY notified officials Saturday.

They say the individual works for the TSA and due to the nature of that person’s job, they had limited exposure to others and didn’t work in the passenger screening area.

“We take health concerns seriously and continue to work with LMPHW, TSA and other supporting agencies to follow-up on this information,” officials said in a statement.

Airport officials say they have established protocols since mid-February including increased cleaning of high-touched areas including handrails, elevator buttons, and restrooms. They also say they cleaned and sanitized areas where the individual worked and traveled in accordance to CDC guidelines.

