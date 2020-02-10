x
Report: TSA agents seize 24 guns across Kentucky airports

The guns were discovered in passenger carry-on bags.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transportation Security Administration has seized twenty-four guns over a six month period at airport security checkpoints throughout Kentucky.

Between March and September, TSA agents at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky discovered a total of 15 guns, Louisville Muhammed Ali International Airport found Five, and four guns were found at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

The guns were discovered in passenger carry-on bags. TSA notified police, who removed the passengers and the firearms from the checkpoints.

Forty-four guns were found during the same time frame in 2019 according to TSA.

Guns can be transported in checked baggage however, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

