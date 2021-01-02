TSA to enforce masks at airports, planes and transportation hubs

Starting Feb. 2, the TSA will enforce a mask mandate at checkpoints, throughout airports, on planes and on transportation modes like bus and rail systems.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting Feb. 2, anyone heading to the airport will be required to wear a mask. The TSA is enforcing a federal mask mandate at checkpoints, throughout airports, on planes and on transportation modes like bus and rail systems.

The requirement will apply to passengers and crewmembers flying aboard airplanes operated by domestic and foreign air carriers with inbound flights to U.S. ports of entry.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said it has seen a high level of compliance at SDF since Governor Andy Beshear first issued a mask mandate in Kentucky in 2020.

"It's really not anything new for us here except that it is now a federal mandate and does require enforcement," said Natalie Chaudoin, director of public affairs.

Since the start of the pandemic, airlines have had the freedom to create their own mask rules, but TSA's federal rule means all travelers will have to cover their mouth and nose. The CDC says wearing only a face shield is not enough.

TSA will not allow a passenger to fly if they don't wear a mask, and it could result in a civil penalty. Travel journalist and consumer advocate Christopher Elliott said it is unclear what that consequence may look like.

"It is unlikely, however, that the punishment would be anymore severe than what we now have which is that if you refuse to wear a mask on a plane," Elliott said. "It's usually caught at the gate or after boarding, and they will ask you to leave the aircraft and they will add you to their 'Do Not Fly' list."

The CDC recently added a requirement to make international travelers flying into the United States to present a negative COVID-19 test.

"Where things are starting to get interesting, is that the CDC is reportedly thinking about adding a testing requirement for domestic flights as well," Elliott said. "Which means if you were to fly somewhere, say for spring break domestically, you would need to also have a COVID negative test to get on the plane… that is being discussed now, it's very controversial as you can imagine the airlines and the unions are against that."

TSA's mask mandate will remain in effect until May 11.

