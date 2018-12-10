RICHMOND, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Several Eastern Kentucky University professors have sent a letter to university leaders opposing President Donald Trump's campaign stop at Alumni Coliseum Saturday.

News outlets report 120 faculty and staff signed a letter sent to the university's President and the Board of Regents.

The Eastern Progress provided us with that letter:

It says they object to Trump's campaign which has "consistently, openly, and unambiguously attacked the values of inquiry, learning, and free speech" that are central to higher education.

Faculty members have reported some students are concerned for their safety.

