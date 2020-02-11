Middletown Police Chief: No arrests for firearms on school property during 'Trump Train' protest due to de-escalation

Around 1,000 supporters of President Donald Trump held a "Trump Train" Sunday afternoon in Louisville two days before Election Day.

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — Middletown Police Chief Robert Herman said there were no arrests or charges for people carrying firearms at Eastern High School during a confrontation Sunday afternoon when a group of protestors met supporters of President Donald Trump preparing a caravan rally.

"When people reported that, yes, there's guns on the property, we chose to de-escalate and not engage those people," Herman said. "And if there needed to be any further follow up or investigation, that the school security would do that investigation.

Around 1,000 supporters of President Donald Trump held a "Trump Train" Sunday afternoon in Louisville two days before Election Day. The supporters met at Eastern High School in Middletown and then drove over to the Kentucky Expo Center, which is one of the early voting centers in Jefferson County.

Several protestors showed up to Eastern High School before the caravan left and tried to block the caravan in the school parking lot. Middletown Police officers were also on scene. Photos and videos shared to social media show some Trump supporters and protestors carrying firearms on school property, which is a class D felony in Kentucky.

While one protestor was arrested, that person was not one of the people who had been displaying a gun. That person was charged with disorderly conduct, menacing and disregarding traffic regulations.

"We chose to use our discretion and let the one or two people that had these firearms just stand there - that's all they were really doing was just standing there - let them stand there, monitor their behavior and let the traffic go," Herman said.

Herman said another factor in his officers' decision to not arrest those with guns on school property was that the people were not pointing the guns at anyone in a manner that could be seen as a direct threat.

But some are calling for more to be done. Councilman Anthony Piagentini, who represents Middletown, wrote in a Tweet that he has asked LMPD to investigate and hold accountable those who had brought guns onto school property.

"That is illegal and in current times, we should not tolerate guns on school property," he wrote.

JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said the district did reach out to Middletown Police earlier in the week to alert them to the possibility of a rally starting at Eastern High School based on a post found on social media.

According to Murphy, JCPS did not have any contact with the caravan organizers. She said they did not ask for JCPS approval to use the school's property and JCPS did not give them permission to do so.

