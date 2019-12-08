LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Donald Trump is headed to Kentucky and will be making two separate appearances in Louisville on Aug. 21.

The American Veterans announced the president will address more than 2,500 veterans at their 75th national convention at the Galt House.

That event will run from noon until 3 p.m.

AMVETS says the president will talk about his administration’s ongoing efforts concerning military veterans. That event is open to all of its members.

Any veteran looking to become an AMVETS member can do so prior to the beginning of the ceremony.

Trump will then headline a private fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin’s re-election campaign.

Details surrounding that fundraiser have not yet been released.

Bevin for Governor campaign manager Davis Paine released this statement:

"Governor Bevin is thankful for President Trump's friendship and strong support. The Trump-Bevin economy has created over 55,000 jobs, leading to the lowest unemployment in Kentucky history. The governor looks forward to furthering that partnership as they continue to work together to move Kentucky forward."

Vice President Mike Pence was in Kentucky last week. He gave remarks about the opioid crisis.

