LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president is coming to Louisville to address veterans at the 75th AMVETS National Convention at the Galt House.

AMVETS serves more than 20-million veterans and advocates nationwide. Their goal is to improve quality of life for veterans, their families and the communities where they live.

The week-long annual convention is an opportunity for veterans to talk about the issues that directly affect them and help make national change.

WHAS11 spoke to veterans at the convention who are excited about the president's visit and hope they're concerns will be heard. The last president they remember speaking at one of the conventions was President Ronald Reagan.

"We go ahead and, shall we say, champion for veterans’ rights, health care, things like that where sometimes veterans are, shall we say, getting the short end of the stick,” Steven Holt, an attendee, said.

President Trump's visit is restricted to American Veterans members only.

The president will head to a private fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin's reelection campaign after speaking to AMVETS members.

RELATED | Downtown Louisville prepares for Trump visit, possible traffic headaches

RELATED | Road closures and parking changes for President Trump's visit to Louisville

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.