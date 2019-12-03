WASHINGTON — It's a multi-billion dollar industry for Kentucky and President Donald Trump pledged federal support to help protect it.

By signing the Natural Resources Act into law, the president not only designated Camp Nelson and Mill Springs Battlefield as national monuments, he also increased America's commitment in the so-called "War On Carp."

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rallied support in Congress.

Federal agencies are now directed to come up with more effective ways to rid or reduce invasive species, including Asian Carp.

The fish can grow to be very large and are exploding in numbers, out-competing native fish, often causing injuries to people when they fly out of the water hitting boaters.

Asian Carp are also threatening the lucrative recreational fishing industry which Sen. McConnell said pumps "an estimated $1.2 billion into the Western Kentucky economy alone."

Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake have long been vacation hot spots when the weather warms up, but according to locals, more and more people are staying away because of the fish.

One of the most effective ways to control the carp population is through commercial fishing with nets can catch more than 10,000 pounds on each and every haul.

On Friday, the iTeam reported the Fish and Wildlife Commission recommended to state lawmakers that emergency measures be taken, including opening up commercial fishing for Asian Carp 24-7 from April to September.

Because those months are the height of boating season, commercial carp fishing has been off-limits in restricted waters, including Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake, on weekends.

The commission wants lawmakers to act quickly so that commercial fishing, 7 days a week, will be in place by next month.