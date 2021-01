33 arrested, 1 dead, 13 hurt amid pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters protesting unfounded election fraud claims broke into the US Capitol Building. One woman was killed after she was shot inside the building.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead, 33 are arrested and 13 others were injured amid pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD. Those numbers are expected to rise.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds at around 2 p.m., breaking into the US Capitol Building around 2:45 p.m., making it as far as the House Chambers where just minutes before the U.S. Congress was beginning to certify the electoral college results.

A woman was shot and killed as part of a mob that reached the inside of the Capitol.

Three of those arrested were charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered ammunition, according to DC Police. The other 30 were arrested because of disobeying the curfew put in place by DC's Mayor Bowser from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Of the 33 people arrested, multiple people were not from the DMV area, according to the information provided on those charged by DC Police.

Some of the states that these people charged are from including Michigan, Colorado, Texas and North Carolina.

A news conference around 10:30 p.m. is expected to shed more light on arrests and injures that were produced by the chaotic events in the District.

Bowser did announce a curfew for the District that is from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday as a result of the violence.

Virginia's Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency for the Commonwealth and put Arlington and Alexandria under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew because of the violence seen in neighboring DC.

DC Fire and EMS also shared that it transported 13 people for a variety of injuries from the protests in riots that involved Trump supporters.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

"The behavior we are witnessing is shameful, unpatriotic and above all it is unlawful. Anyone who engages in these activities, continues to engage in these activities will be held accountable," said Bowser in her news conference Wednesday afternoon.

A lockdown that was in place Wednesday afternoon for the US Capitol Building has been lifted, according to officials.

US Park Police, DC Police and National Gaurd troops have moved the rioters gathered at the steps of the US Capitol Building and created a safety perimeter.